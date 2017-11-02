Women's Basketball Ranked 20th in AP Preseason Poll

COLLEGE STATION- The Texas A&M's women's basketball team is ranked No. 20 in the 2017-18 Associated Press Preseason Poll, it was announced Wednesday. The Aggies have been ranked in at least one preseason poll for 12 straight seasons.



Seven of A&M's potential opponents are ranked in the initial poll, as the Aggies face No. 4 South Carolina (Dec. 31), No. 7 Mississippi State (Feb. 18), No. 11 Oregon (Dec. 21 & potential WNIT Semifinal on Nov. 16), No. 14 Tennessee (Jan. 11 & Feb. 1) and No. 16 Missouri (Feb. 25), plus a potential WNIT Championship matchup which could feature No. 9 Louisville or No. 24 Michigan on Nov. 19.



The Aggies face Kentucky (Jan. 4), Alabama (Jan. 18), LSU (Jan. 22 & Feb. 11) and Florida (Feb. 15), all of whom received votes in the poll. Texas A&M has a potential WNIT Semifinal matchup against Drake (Nov. 16), who also received votes.



The Aggies are one of five SEC teams to be ranked, tying the Pac-12 for the national lead.



Connecticut tops the preseason poll for the 12th time in their history. The Huskies are followed by Texas, Baylor, South Carolina and Ohio State to round out the top five.



Texas A&M returns 75 percent of its scoring from a team that reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament and went 22-12 in 2016-17. The Aggies open with an exhibition against Oklahoma City on Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. in Reed Arena, followed by the preseason WNIT where Texas A&M takes on Houston in the opening round.



An affordable, family entertainment option, women's basketball season tickets begin as low as $100. Contact the 12th Man Foundation for additional information or to order tickets by calling 888-992-4443 or logging onto www.12thMan.com/Tickets.



Associated Press Rankings

1. Connecticut

2. Texas

3. Baylor

4. South Carolina

5. Ohio State

6. Notre Dame

7. Mississippi State

8. UCLA

9. Louisville

10. Stanford

11. Oregon

12. Duke

13. West Virginia

14. Tennessee

15. Maryland

16. Missouri

17. Marquette

18. Florida State

19. Oregon State

20. California

20. Texas A&M

22. Oklahoma

23. South Florida

24. Michigan

25. DePaul

