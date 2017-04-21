Women's Golf Leads SEC Championship After First Round

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The No. 20 Texas A&M women’s golf team jumped out to the first round lead at the 2017 SEC Women’s Golf Championship, shooting a 6-under 282 in the first round. It is the lowest first-round total at the event in seven years.

“For the most part, they stuck to the game plan that we came up with yesterday,” said Texas A&M head coach Trelle McCombs. “I thought yesterday was probably our best practice round of the year, and they ended up doing a lot of the same things they did in the first round that they did in the practice round, which made it successful.”

The Aggies, who have the first round lead at the SEC Championship for the second time in three seasons, had four players shoot par or better at the par 72 / 6,202 yard Legacy Course at the Greystone Golf and Country Club. Texas A&M leads Arkansas by a stroke in the team standings.

The Aggies’ 282 is the fourth-lowest opening round total at the SEC Championship, and the lowest by any team since Georgia and Arkansas both shot 280 to open the 2010 SEC Championship. Texas A&M owns the record for the lowest team round at the event, shooting an 11-under 277 in the second round of the 2015 Championship with four of the same golfers in this weekend’s lineup.

Maddie Szeryk, who has finished second and seventh in her previous SEC Championships, posted a 3-under 69 to tie for fourth, and sit just one stroke off a three-way tie for the individual lead, after one round. Szeryk has shot par-or-better in all six of her opening rounds this spring.

2015 SEC Champion Bianca Fabrizio posted a 2-under 70, and sits in a tie for seventh after the first round. Fabrizio bogeyed No. 1, then played bogey-free the rest of the round to climb up the leaderboard.

Courtney Dow tied for 12th, shooting 1-under 71. Dow shot even par on each of her last 10 holes, also posting just one bogey on the afternoon. Thanya Pattamakijsakul shot an even par 72 to tie for 19th, and Andrea Jonama shot a 4-over 76 to tie for 52nd after a round.

The Aggies return to the course at 9:28 a.m. on Saturday. Live scoring is available at Golfstat.com.

