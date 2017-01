(Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS - First responders rescued a window washer after the scaffolding malfunctioned Wednesday afternoon.

The worker was seen dangling off the Prosperity Bank building in the 9300 block of the Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

The worker was safely rescued. No word yet on the extent of injuries.

A window washer was rescued after the scaffolding malfunctioned. (Photo: WFAA)

