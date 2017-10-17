Banana Nut Pancakes Recipe

Pancakes for breakfast may seem like a weekend luxury -- and they definitely should be -- but we think you should be able to enjoy them during the week as well! Liesl Maggiore shares a great pancake recipe that's both delicious and healthy. Her best tip: make a big batch on the weekends and refrigerate the rest for a weekday breakfast. Just pop them in the toaster oven or microwave and voila!

