Catholic Nurse In North Carolina Suing Duke University After She Refused To Help With Abortions
A catholic nurse in North Carolina is suing Duke University after she refused to help with abortions, birth control and giving vaccinations. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
KAGS 12:10 PM. CDT November 02, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room
-
Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow
-
Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon
-
Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday
-
Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent
-
Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade
-
woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom
-
16-year-old charged with shooting parents
-
Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017
More Stories
-
College Station Police in search of missing girlNov. 1, 2017, 8:35 p.m.
-
Astros romp past Dodgers for 1st titleNov. 1, 2017, 11:31 p.m.
-
No-Shave November: Brazos County Sheriff's rasing…Nov. 1, 2017, 7:13 p.m.