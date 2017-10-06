Family Friend: Las Vegas Shooter Would Sleep With Casino Prostitutes

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room
-
Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow
-
Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon
-
Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday
-
Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent
-
Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade
-
woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom
-
16-year-old charged with shooting parents
-
Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017
More Stories
-
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: section of Holleman Dr. closedOct. 5, 2017, 9:25 p.m.
-
Calls to ban bump stocks grow and sales skyrocketOct. 5, 2017, 9:48 p.m.
-
Josh Abbott Band cancels College Station concert in…Oct. 5, 2017, 12:08 p.m.