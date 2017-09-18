Family of Former National Security Advisor, Michael Flynn, Sets Up Legal Defense Fund
After suffering the 'enormous expense of attorneys' fees', the family of former national security advisor, Michael Flynn, have set up a legal defense fund for him. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
KAGS 11:02 AM. CDT September 18, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room
-
Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow
-
Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon
-
Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday
-
Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent
-
Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade
-
woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom
-
16-year-old charged with shooting parents
-
Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017
More Stories
-
Toys R Us may file for bankruptcy before the…Sep 18, 2017, 1:16 p.m.
-
San Antonio teacher arrested in Alice for online…Sep 18, 2017, 11:58 a.m.
-
Arizona man played with a rattlesnake, got bit in the faceSep 16, 2017, 9:25 p.m.