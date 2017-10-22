Former President Jimmy Carter Is Willing To Travel To North Korea For President Trump
Former President of the United States, Jimmy Carter, said he is willing to go to North Korea on behalf of the Trump administration in order to dissipate rising tensions. Maria Mercedes Galuppo(@mariamgaluppo) has more.
KAGS 10:41 AM. CDT October 22, 2017
