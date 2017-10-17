Gold Star Parents Slam Trump's Defense of Reaction to Fallen Green Berets
Gold Star parents Khizr and Ghazala Khan are putting President Trump on blast over his defense for waiting days before addressing the deaths of four Army Green Berets. Veuer's Aidan Kelley has more.
KAGS 5:30 PM. CDT October 17, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room
-
Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow
-
Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon
-
Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday
-
Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent
-
Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade
-
woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom
-
16-year-old charged with shooting parents
-
Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017
More Stories
-
Traffic a growing concern in College StationOct 16, 2017, 7:50 p.m.
-
Raw sewage contaminating waters in Puerto Rico after MariaOct 17, 2017, 5:41 p.m.
-
Roger Goodell: We didn't ask players to commit to…Oct 17, 2017, 5:18 p.m.