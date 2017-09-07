How the Strongest Solar Flare In A Decade is Affecting Us Here on Earth
NASA recorded the powerful radiation burst early Wednesday morning that left the sunlit side of Earth with 'wide area of blackouts for up to an hour'. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
KAGS 12:15 PM. CDT September 07, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room
-
Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow
-
Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon
-
Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday
-
Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent
-
Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade
-
woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom
-
16-year-old charged with shooting parents
-
Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017
More Stories
-
Katy teacher starts viral storm with The Hurricane…Sep. 7, 2017, 9:43 a.m.
-
S.A. man claims $2 million Powerball ticketAug. 6, 2017, 2:02 p.m.
-
WATCH: Flooded piano gives family a final melodySep. 6, 2017, 1:13 a.m.