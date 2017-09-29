Hugh Hefner Gave Hunter S. Thompson's Widow $25,000
Hunter S. Thompson's widow, Anita, posted a photo with a heartfelt letter about a time the publisher helped her after the Thompson's suicide left her with very little money. Jose Sepulveda(@josesepulvedatv) has more.
KAGS 12:10 PM. CDT September 29, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room
-
Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow
-
Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon
-
Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday
-
Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent
-
Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade
-
woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom
-
16-year-old charged with shooting parents
-
Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017
More Stories
-
Local restaurant dishes out Texas size servingsSep 28, 2017, 11:19 a.m.
-
Parking pass joke with a serious traffic jamSep 28, 2017, 3:48 p.m.
-
Brazos County Health Department warns of potential…Sep 28, 2017, 5:52 p.m.