Manafort Reportedly Contacted Ukrainian Operative Using Trump Campaign Email
President Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, apparently contacted a Ukrainian political operative using his official Trump campaign email. Veuer's Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
KAGS 11:37 AM. CDT September 21, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room
-
Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow
-
Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon
-
Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday
-
Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent
-
Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade
-
woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom
-
16-year-old charged with shooting parents
-
Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017
More Stories
-
College Station Police need assistance in hit and…Sep 19, 2017, 4:09 p.m.
-
Third Williamson Park shooting suspect arrestedSep 18, 2017, 3:36 p.m.
-
Verify: Is this hurricane season worse than years past?Sep 19, 2017, 9:46 p.m.