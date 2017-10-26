Over 73,000 Puerto Ricans Flee to Florida

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room
-
Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow
-
Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon
-
Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday
-
Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent
-
Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade
-
woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom
-
16-year-old charged with shooting parents
-
Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017
More Stories
-
Trump declares public health emergency for opioidsOct 26, 2017, 5:06 a.m.
-
President George H.W. Bush apologizes for patting…Oct 25, 2017, 7:54 a.m.
-
Corps of Cadets pre-game March-In route changed for…Oct 25, 2017, 12:12 p.m.