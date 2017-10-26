This Country Now Has More Billionaires Than the U.S.
If you're looking to build wealth, you may consider moving to China, where, according to the Union Bank of Switzerland, one billionaire is created every three weeks. That puts Asia ahead of the United States for the first time.
KAGS 10:37 AM. CDT October 26, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room
-
Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow
-
Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon
-
Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday
-
Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent
-
Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade
-
woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom
-
16-year-old charged with shooting parents
-
Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017
More Stories
-
President George H.W. Bush apologizes for patting…Oct 25, 2017, 7:54 a.m.
-
Corps of Cadets pre-game March-In route changed for…Oct 25, 2017, 12:12 p.m.
-
Texas House Speaker Joe Straus not running for reelectionOct 25, 2017, 10:30 a.m.