Trump's Attorney Says He'll Challenge Mueller If He Goes After Old Real Estate Deals
One of President Trump's attorney's says they will challenge Special counsel Robert Mueller if the Russia probe delves into the President's former business deals. For more on the story here is Zachary Devita.
KAGS 1:36 PM. CDT November 04, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room
-
Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow
-
Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon
-
Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday
-
Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent
-
Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade
-
woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom
-
16-year-old charged with shooting parents
-
Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017
More Stories
-
College Station company prints like a champNov. 3, 2017, 9:14 a.m.
-
Update: missing College Station teen found safeNov. 1, 2017, 8:35 p.m.
-
Campsite murder trial continues in Brazos CountyNov. 2, 2017, 5:40 p.m.