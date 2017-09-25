Trump Says He Groped Melania in Public, Thinks Ivanka Looks Down on Him
President Trump thinks Ivanka looks down on him, that his germaphobia could be psychological, and admits that he's groped Melania in public before. Nathan Rousseau Smith (@FantasticMrNate) reports.
KAGS 11:50 AM. CDT September 25, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room
-
Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow
-
Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon
-
Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday
-
Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent
-
Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade
-
woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom
-
16-year-old charged with shooting parents
-
Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017
More Stories
-
NFL spokesman: 'This is what real locker room talk is'Sep 25, 2017, 1:08 p.m.
-
EXCLUSIVE: 'Why is it always about the girl?'…Sep 25, 2017, 9:48 a.m.
-
Dale Earnhardt Jr. quotes JFK, says Americans have…Sep 25, 2017, 11:32 a.m.