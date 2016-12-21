First official day of winter

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Freezing temperatures have already come and gone, but the start of winter has just begun.

The winter solstice is the shortest day of the year and happens at the same instant for everyone on earth, but what does this mean?

KAGS Chief Meteorologist Bob French explained what this means for the winter weather here in Texas.

"It can still get cold here in the next few months, really from November to March. So the strong arctic front that we had this past weekend is probably not going to be the last one we see," said Bob.

Ice skating is of course a winter tradition that can be enjoyed by the entire family. Spirit Ice Arena in College Station is by far the coolest place in town and a great place to get your winter fix in this ever changing Texas weather.

