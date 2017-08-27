Flood water seeps into Houston news studio during live broadcast

KHOU anchor Len Cannon takes a photo of flood water inside the station's broadcast studio (Photo: KHOU)

Water was seeping into the first floor of the KHOU 11 building in Houston early Sunday morning.

Buffalo Bayou, across the street from the station just outside downtown, was one of many locations seeing immense flooding as Tropical Storm Harvey dumped staggering amounts of rain on the Greater Houston area.

Broadcaster Len Cannon was live on air when a puddle of water started crawling toward the anchor desk during extended coverage Sunday morning.

Water is seeping into the studio from Buffalo Bayou. About to move broadcast to second floor. #Harvey #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/LH80mf2uql — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) August 27, 2017

The broadcast, along with newsroom operations, were moved to a second-floor conference room.

We are now on the second floor and live!!!! Victory!!! #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/oBmHsZiU4u — Josh Hubbard (@JhubbsKHOU11) August 27, 2017

According to KHOU reporter Janelle Bludau, the station’s building last flooded during Tropical Storm Allison in 2001.

Allison left Harris County with 22 fatalities and more than $5 billion in property damage in its wake, according to a previous KHOU report.

KHOU has floodgates around its building.

Water coming into studio at #KHOU11... We are moving upstairs. pic.twitter.com/MMEljNatw7 — Doug Delony (@DougDelonyKHOU) August 27, 2017

