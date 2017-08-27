KAGS
Flood water seeps into Houston news studio during live broadcast

Flood water from Buffalo Bayou crept into KHOU 11's news studio during a live broadcast Sunday morning. Video: Doug Delony

Landon Haaf, WFAA 7:57 AM. CDT August 27, 2017

Water was seeping into the first floor of the KHOU 11 building in Houston early Sunday morning.

Buffalo Bayou, across the street from the station just outside downtown, was one of many locations seeing immense flooding as Tropical Storm Harvey dumped staggering amounts of rain on the Greater Houston area.

Broadcaster Len Cannon was live on air when a puddle of water started crawling toward the anchor desk during extended coverage Sunday morning.

The broadcast, along with newsroom operations, were moved to a second-floor conference room.

According to KHOU reporter Janelle Bludau, the station’s building last flooded during Tropical Storm Allison in 2001.

Allison left Harris County with 22 fatalities and more than $5 billion in property damage in its wake, according to a previous KHOU report.

KHOU has floodgates around its building.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


