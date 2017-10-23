Andy's 10 p.m. Monday forecast October 23, 2017

The second in our frontal trilogy this week will make Tuesdaynoticeably cooler than today. Gusty northwest winds will prevailmuch of the day. Even with full sun, temperatures will take thebetter part of the day to reach 70F.

KAGS 10:17 PM. CDT October 23, 2017

