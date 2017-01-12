Bob's 10 p.m. Forecast Thursday January 12, 2017
A cold front in North Texas will put on the brakes before getting to the Brazos Valley. That means we will stay in the warm air with temperatures about fifteen degrees above average. There's also enough moisture for a few light showers, but nothing majo
KAGS 10:21 PM. CST January 12, 2017
