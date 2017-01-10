Bob's 10 p.m. Forecast Tuesday January 10, 2017
Temperatures will stay above average as southerly winds continue and the next cold front fails to make it this far south. Moisture levels gradually increase leading to more cloud cover and slight rain chances working in Thursday and Friday. Rain chances
KAGS 11:14 PM. CST January 10, 2017
