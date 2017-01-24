Bob's 10 p.m. Forecast Tuesday January 24, 2017

The next cold front will move through the Brazos Valley early Wednesday, and a few showers are possible overnight along and ahead of the front. Slightly cooler air will filter in during the day Wednesday, and several more surges of colder, drier air will

KAGS 10:28 PM. CST January 24, 2017

