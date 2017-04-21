Bob's 10 p.m. Friday forecast April 21, 2017

A cold front Saturday morning brings a noticeably cooler and drier air mass to the Brazos Valley. There is a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms right along the front between 6 and 9 o'clock Saturday morning.

KAGS 10:38 PM. CDT April 21, 2017

