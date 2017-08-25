Bob's 10 p.m. Friday forecast August 25, 2017
Harvey has intensified into a category 4 hurricane and is in the process of making landfall near Rockport. Rain bands with gusty winds and very heavy rainfall will gradually work inland, reaching the Brazos Valley after midnight.
KAGS 10:34 PM. CDT August 25, 2017
More Stories
-
Hurricane Harvey: Local school closuresAug 25, 2017, 3:26 p.m.
-
Getting a look at Harvey from a Hurricane HunterAug 25, 2017, 8:29 a.m.
-
Brazos County hosting evacuees from Aransas County…Aug 25, 2017, 2:55 p.m.