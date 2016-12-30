Bob's 10 p.m. Friday Forecast December 30, 2016
Southerly winds will bring warmer and more moist air back to the Brazos Valley over the New Years weekend, and several upper level disturbances will give us a chance of showers. Best rain chances are with the first disturbance early Saturday and with a s
KAGS 10:26 PM. CST December 30, 2016
More Stories
-
2016: Biggest stories in the Brazos ValleyDec 30, 2016, 10:45 p.m.
-
College Station dance team to perform at Trump's…Dec 29, 2016, 10:51 p.m.
-
Bryan City councilman, girlfriend, arrested for assaultDec 29, 2016, 4:58 p.m.