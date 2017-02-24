Bob's 10 p.m. Friday Forecast February 24, 2017
Temperatures will be near normal this weekend as high pressure brings cooler and drier air to the region. The high will move to our east on Sunday with southerly winds and moisture returning. Clouds will increase Sunday afternoon with a slight chance of
KAGS 10:20 PM. CST February 24, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Final week of annual Girl Scout cookie sales
-
Aggie Corps of Cadets Mourn for cadet killed
-
Driver charged in recent fatal accident
-
Couple delivers baby in parking lot
-
Mom's tax refund goes viral
-
Bronx-bred Dewey leading Bearkats Hoops
-
Deadly DWI
-
New browser looks to eliminate fake news
-
Zagster renting bikes at Texas A&M
-
New surveillance video released in fatal shooting
More Stories
-
Man arrested in connection to fatal accident on…Feb 23, 2017, 2:34 p.m.
-
Girl Scouts head into their final weekend of salesFeb 23, 2017, 10:54 p.m.
-
Studies: Autism risk linked to herpes infection…Feb 23, 2017, 12:21 p.m.