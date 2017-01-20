Bob's 10 p.m. Friday Forecast January 20, 2017
Showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible through Saturday evening ahead of a cold front that will sweep through the Brazos Valley Saturday night. Winds will increase following the passage of the front, and wind gusts to 40 mph are possible on Sund
KAGS 10:31 PM. CST January 20, 2017
