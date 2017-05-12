Bob's 10 p.m. Friday forecast May 12, 2017

The weak cold front that moved through the Brazos Valley early Friday morning is ushering in a drier air mass that will stay with us through the weekend. Nighttime temperatures will be pleasant, almost cool, but afternoon highs will stay on the warm side

KAGS 10:23 PM. CDT May 12, 2017

