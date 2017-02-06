Bob's 10 p.m. Monday Forcast February 6, 2017

Tuesday and Wednesday will be unseasonably warm as southwesterly winds scour the moisture out of the region and sunshine prevails. Tuesday's record high is 83� and Wednesday's is 82�, and both days could see new records being set.

KAGS 10:31 PM. CST February 06, 2017

