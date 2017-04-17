Bob's 10 p.m. Monday forecast April 17, 2017
A weak upper level disturbance will move slowly overhead the next 24 to 48 hours, possibly triggering more showers and thunderstorms with the best chances on Tuesday. Later in the week, high pressure builds aloft giving us very warm weather and lower rai
KAGS 10:22 PM. CDT April 17, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room
-
Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow
-
Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon
-
Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday
-
Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent
-
Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade
-
woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom
-
16-year-old charged with shooting parents
-
Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017
More Stories
-
Austin man accused of planning mass shootingApr 17, 2017, 4:51 p.m.
-
Search for Steve Stephens goes national as officials…Apr 17, 2017, 1:25 p.m.
-
New study renews fears about bathroom bill's…Apr 17, 2017, 3:58 p.m.