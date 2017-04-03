Bob's 10 p.m. Monday Forecast April 3, 2017

Southerly winds will bring a big warm-up during the day Tuesday with high temperatures approaching the record of 90 degrees. A potent cold front will move through the Brazos Valley early Wednesday bringing a big drop in temperatures along with breezy con

KAGS 10:27 PM. CDT April 03, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories