Bob's 10 p.m. Monday Forecast February 13, 2017
An upper level storm system will move eastward across the state on Tuesday accompanied by a cold front. Strong thunderstorms are expected to move from west to east across the Brazos Valley Tuesday morning, and severe weather is possible, including the th
KAGS 10:22 PM. CST February 13, 2017
More Stories
-
BPD officer on adminstrative leave following shootingFeb 13, 2017, 3:52 p.m.
-
Lawmakers to file bill challenging Astrodome…Feb 13, 2017, 5:01 p.m.
-
LIVE UPDATES: Damaged Oroville Dam SpillwayFeb 13, 2017, 11:11 a.m.