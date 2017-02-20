Bob's 10 p.m. Monday Forecast February 20, 2017
The upper level low that brought the rain and storms to the region will push off to the east Tuesday with a dry weather pattern setting up for the remainder of the week. Temperatures will be a little cooler at night, but highs will warm back to near 80 o
KAGS 10:28 PM. CST February 20, 2017
