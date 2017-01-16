Bob's 10 p.m. Monday Forecast January 16, 2017
The slow-moving cold front finally makes it through the Brazos Valley, and temperatures will be about ten to fifteen degrees cooler the next couple of days. However, rain is likely to continue as upper level disturbances move across from the southwest.
KAGS 10:34 PM. CST January 16, 2017
