Bob's 10 p.m. Monday Forecast March 13, 2017
A chilly night is in store as high pressure settles over the Brazos Valley. Clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to drop into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. High pressure moves to our east Tuesday afternoon, and winds become southerly
KAGS 10:31 PM. CDT March 13, 2017
