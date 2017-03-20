Bob's 10 p.m. Monday Forecast March 20, 2017

High pressure aloft will keep our weather warm and dry through Thursday, although there is enough low-level moisture for patchy fog during the late night and early morning hours. A cold front will approach the Brazos Valley from the west on Friday, and t

KAGS 10:22 PM. CDT March 20, 2017

