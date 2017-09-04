Bob's 10 p.m. Monday forecast September 4, 2017
Hurricane Irma is threatening the Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico now and could approach the southeastern U.S. by this coming weekend. Computer forecasts indicate that Irma will turn northward, possibly making a direct hit on Florida.
KAGS 10:21 PM. CDT September 04, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room
-
Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow
-
Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon
-
Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday
-
Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent
-
Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade
-
woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom
-
16-year-old charged with shooting parents
-
Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017
More Stories
-
Texas A&M Collapses at the Rose Bowl in Epic Loss to UCLASep. 4, 2017, 12:10 a.m.
-
The victims of Hurricane HarveyAug 28, 2017, 3:57 p.m.
-
Atascocita homeowner sign: 'Looters will be shot dead'Sep. 3, 2017, 11:00 p.m.