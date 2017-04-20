Bob's 10 p.m. Thursday forecast April 20, 2017

We'll end the work week on a very warm and dry note with temperatures again in the mid 80s on Friday and little chance of rain. We'll see a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late Friday night and early Saturday morning as a cold front s

KAGS 10:27 PM. CDT April 20, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories