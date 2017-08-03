Bob's 10 p.m. Thursday forecast August 3, 2017

Weak upper level disturbances will combine with daytime heating and a tropical air mass to keep rain chances in our forecast. It's hard to tell which days might have the most shower activity, but it appears that Friday and Monday have the best shot at it

KAGS 10:37 PM. CDT August 03, 2017

