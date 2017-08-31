Bob's 10 p.m. Thursday forecast August 31, 2017
We have slightly drier air filtering into the region in the wake of Harvey, and that should make for some fairly nice weather the next couple of days. With lots more sunshine, temperatures will warm into the lower 90s during the afternoon hours.
KAGS 10:20 PM. CDT August 31, 2017
