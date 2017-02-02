Bob's 10 p.m. Thursday Forecast February 2, 2017
This cooler air mass will stay over us through Saturday before moving east and giving way to a warm front on Sunday. Drier air will keep rain chances at bay on Friday, but a few showers will be possible on Saturday.
KAGS 10:27 PM. CST February 02, 2017
