Bob's 10 p.m. Thursday forecast January 19, 2017
Clouds were trapped under a temperature inversion on Thursday making it very hard for the sun to break through, but skies are clearing from the west and we should see some sunshine on Friday. Warmer temperatures are also in store Friday and Saturday ahea
KAGS 10:20 PM. CST January 19, 2017
More Stories
-
2017 Presidential Inaugural Schedule of EventsJan. 3, 2017, 5:41 p.m.
-
Technology, warfare and culture: How America changed…Jan 19, 2017, 10:43 p.m.
-
Inauguration 2017 Guide: Road closures, security,…Jan 13, 2017, 1:46 p.m.