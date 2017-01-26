Bob's 10 p.m. Thursday Forecast January 26, 2017
High pressure will continue to build in from the north through the weekend reinforcing the cool, dry weather that we are currently experiencing. Temperatures will actually be several degrees below average, ranging from the mid 30s to the upper 50s.
KAGS 10:26 PM. CST January 26, 2017
