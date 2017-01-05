Bob's 10 p.m. Thursday Forecast January 5, 2017
Prepare for freezing temperatures as early as Friday morning, and a hard freeze both Friday and Saturday nights. Be sure to provide warm shelter for pets, and plants and pipes will need to be protected as well. Temperatures will start to warm up early n
KAGS 11:00 PM. CST January 05, 2017
