Bob's 10 p.m. Thursday Forecast March 23, 2017
Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Friday as southerly winds feed moist air into an approaching upper level storm system. There is also the potential for severe weather in the Brazos Valley with the primary threat being damaging winds.
KAGS 10:22 PM. CDT March 23, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room
-
Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow
-
Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon
-
Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday
-
Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent
-
Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade
-
woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom
-
16-year-old charged with shooting parents
-
Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017
More Stories
-
Report reveals new details in the Normangee police standoffMar 23, 2017, 2:15 p.m.
-
Texas A&M responds after Perry alleges 'stolen'…Mar 23, 2017, 6:54 p.m.
-
Third terror victim is former Waco resident in…Mar 23, 2017, 9:47 a.m.