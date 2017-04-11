Bob's 10 p.m. Tuesday forecast April 11, 2017
Showers and thunderstorms have dropped an average of 1-3 inches of rain across the Brazos Valley the past 24 hours. Now, high pressure will build aloft helping to lower rain chances the rest of the week, but there will still be enough moisture for isolat
KAGS 10:43 PM. CDT April 11, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room
-
Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow
-
Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon
-
Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday
-
Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent
-
Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade
-
woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom
-
16-year-old charged with shooting parents
-
Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017
More Stories
-
Two children ejected from Tahoe in Bryan crashApr 11, 2017, 10:39 p.m.
-
Body found in Navasota identifiedApr 11, 2017, 3:37 p.m.
-
Only Alert System in the Brazos CountyApr 11, 2017, 6:38 p.m.