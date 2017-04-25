Bob's 10 p.m. Tuesday forecast April 25, 2017
The next cold front will move across the Brazos Valley Wednesday afternoon, but the effects of the front will be short-lived. There's a slight chance of showers or thunderstorms along and ahead of the front on Wednesday.
KAGS 10:47 PM. CDT April 25, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room
-
Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow
-
Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon
-
Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday
-
Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent
-
Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade
-
woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom
-
16-year-old charged with shooting parents
-
Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017
More Stories
-
Blinn College awarded $195,000 grant for RELLIS CampusApr 24, 2017, 5:47 p.m.
-
Local organization strives to preserve Czech hertiageApr 25, 2017, 11:21 p.m.
-
DPS: Pilot killed in small plane crash near HuntsvilleApr 25, 2017, 4:52 p.m.