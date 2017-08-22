Bob's 10 p.m. Tuesday forecast August 22,2017
The remnants of Tropical Storm Harvey appear to be getting re-organized near the Yucatan Peninsula and could strengthen once moving into the southern Gulf of Mexico. Computer forecasts are bringing the tropical system toward the lower or mid Texas coast
KAGS 10:25 PM. CDT August 22, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room
-
Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow
-
Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon
-
Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday
-
Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent
-
Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade
-
woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom
-
16-year-old charged with shooting parents
-
Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017
More Stories
-
Bryan ISD responds after transportation problemsAug 22, 2017, 4:59 p.m.
-
Parents, students challenge Joshua ISD over grooming codeAug 21, 2017, 10:21 p.m.
-
Trump blames media for condemnation of comments on VirginiaAug 22, 2017, 9:55 p.m.