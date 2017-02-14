Bob's 10 p.m. Tuesday Forecast February 14, 2017

Colder air has been rushing in behind the storm system that moved through earlier, and temperatures will drop to near or slightly below normal the next two nights. Dry air will lead to plenty of sunshine, but it will stay a bit on the cool side Wednesday

KAGS 10:58 PM. CST February 14, 2017

