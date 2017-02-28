Bob's 10 p.m. Tuesday Forecast February 28, 2017

February 2017 is now the warmest on record here in the Brazos Valley with temperatures averaging 10 degrees above normal. A cold front will sweep across the region early Wednesday ushering in some cooler and drier air that will stay with us through the e

KAGS 10:33 PM. CST February 28, 2017

